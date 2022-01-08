KDE Frameworks 5.90 Arrives with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

The KDE Project release today KDE Frameworks 5.90 as a monthly update for January 2022 of this open-source collection of over 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing a wide range of commonly needed functionality for various KDE apps and the Plasma desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks 5.90 is here to improve the scroll (mouse and touchpad) behavior in QtQuick apps, especially in the Plasma Wayland session when using fractional scaling, add a more modern style without frames to System Settings pages that display a single big grid or list, as well as to improve file listing speed in directories that contain lots of files and folders.

The scrollable controls in the Plasma desktop and various QtQuick-based apps have been improved as well to change their contents only when the user scrolls on them when the cursor is over them, not when the it passes over them.

It also improves the way global keyboard shortcuts are handled by the Plasma desktop when re-mapping keys in the Advanced Keyboard page in System Settings, introduces the ability to add widgets in the Widget Explorer with a single click, along with support for displaying the added widget in the center of the screen, and improves the KDE Connect app to no longer crash when handling certain clipboard text.

Furthermore, KDE Frameworks 5.90 improves the Dolphin file manager to display an error as an inline message when attempting to open an invalid file, including half-downloaded files that have the .part filename extension.

Another interesting change is the way Plasma handles image uploads to the Imgur image hosting services, as users will now see the result of the upload process as a system notification where they have the ability to remove the uploaded image.

Among other noteworthy changes, KDE Framworks 5.90 updates the Properties dialog’s link modification UI to display the correct information in the right places, fixes indeterminate progress bars to no longer visually overflow while animating, and hides the “Loading…” or “Examining…” notifications from the notification history when an app takes too long to open a file.

Also, this release adds a menu when right-clicking on toolbar buttons, improves the Task Manager app to make the backgrounds for the Tasks’ “active” and “needs attention” states brighter, updates the generic icons of the Dolphin and System Settings apps to be responsive to your system’s accent color, and fixes some visual glitches in various tooltips in Plasma applets when using the Breeze Plasma theme.





Images courtesy of Nate Graham

There are a total of 181 changes included in this update, so you’ll have to check out the full changelog on the release announcement page if you’re curious to know what exactly was fixed, changed or removed.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the KDE Framworks 5.90.0 packages and update your installation as soon as possible.

