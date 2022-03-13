KDE Frameworks 5.92 Improves Dolphin and KRunner, Plugs Memory Leaks, and Fixes Bugs

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Frameworks 5.92 as the monthly update for March 2022 of this open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing common functionality for the Plasma desktop and related apps.

KDE Frameworks 5.92 is here to further improve your favorite file manager, Dolphin, by addressing bugs that made it crash when dragging files or folders over the top of the Places panel, as well as when closing the “Create New File” file dialog in a remote location.

Talking about the Places panel, you can now drag a file or folder over an item in the Places panel to open the respective location in the main view. In addition, if the Places panel item is an unmounted disk, it will be automatically mounted when dragging a file or folder over it.

KRunner on the other hand got a few new web search queries and it’s now capable of converting teaspoons and tablespoons to and from each other, as well as to other units.

The Spectacle screenshot utility has been improved as well in KDE Frameworks 5.92 and it now actually installs the popular OBS Studio screen recording and streaming software when using the “Install” feature under Tools > Record Screen > OBS Studio.

Among other noteworthy changes, it’s now possible to launch DBus-activatable GTK3 apps in the Plasma Wayland session, errors in the open/save dialogs are now displayed inline, and there’s a new “Find Action” context menu item in the Help menu of every KDE app to improve the discoverability of KCommandBar.

For QtQuick-based apps, KDE Frameworks 5.92 improves scrollable views with text to no prevent visual glitches when the view is scrolled very slowly (a pixel at a time), adds the ability to apply font changes instantly, and fixes a performance issue to make them use slightly fewer CPU resources.

For Kirigami apps, this release improves the right-most scrollbars for apps that use side drawers and makes the Kirigami FormLayout section headers bold to visually stand out from the content in their sections.

For Kate, KDevelop, and other KTextEditor-based apps, KDE Frameworks 5.92 improves the way they differentiate files with the same filename that are opened in tabs.

Other than that, this release addresses a few memory leaks in KDE apps that use the Solid framework as well as when canceling in-process move or copy operations. A bug that made the Plasma desktop crash when copying certain text to the clipboard was fixed as well.



Also added in KDE Frameworks 5.92 is the ability to open a requested Info Center page in a separate window when clicking on a button in System Tray applets when Info Center isn’t installed. For more details about the changes included in this new KDE Frameworks update, check out the release notes.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment, it is highly recommended that you update your installations to the 5.92.0 packages of KDE Frameworks as soon as they arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

