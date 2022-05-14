KDE Frameworks 5.94 Released with More Than 200 Changes, Here’s What’s New

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.94 as the monthly update for this open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing common functionality needed for the Plasma desktop environment and various KDE apps.

Highlights of the KDE Frameworks 5.94 release include support for the Plasma desktop to show icon previews for files on NFS or NTFS drives, the Trash, Plasma Vaults, KDE Connect mounts, and other non-local locations.

“Note that this means preview generation can once again cause slowdowns and freezes in Dolphin when accessing those locations if they are slow, and we are working on a better way to avoid this without throwing the baby out with the bathwater by disabling previews entirely,” warns developer Nate Graham.

It also improves the placeholder messages throughout Kirigami-based apps and the Plasma desktop to make them more readable and nicer-looking, adds icon scale support for up to 512 px to the file open and save dialogs, as well as inline icon views in various apps, such as the Kdenlive video editor, and makes apps that support setting of custom color schemes for the whole window much faster to launch, such as the Konsole terminal emulator.

Furthermore, KDE Frameworks 5.94 improve the behavior when closing a window that spawned a child “Get New [thing]” window to also close the child window when closing the main one, improves the volume OSD on the Plasma X11 session to no longer appear on the top-left corner of the screen, and improves checkboxes and radio buttons throughout the Plasma desktop to no longer look blurry or cut off at the bottom or slightly squashed when using certain fonts and font sizes.

In addition, this release implements a standard “loading” placeholder component in the Kirigami framework, which will be ported to all Kirigami apps to provide users with a consistent loading indicator, implements an option to open a location in a new window when right-clicking on path items in URL navigators throughout KDE apps, and implements touch support for Dolphin’s Places Panels, Open and Save dialogs, Gwenview, and all QtWidgets-based apps.

Various bugs and crashes were addressed in KDE Frameworks 5.94 to make your Plasma desktop and KDE apps experience better and more stable. For example, Kate, KWrite, and other KTextEditor-based apps no longer crash when defining a new file type for the app you want to open, and KDE apps that are capable of opening .psd files no longer crash when opening a malformed image.

Also fixed is a crash in the Plasma desktop that occurred when the active theme cannot be found, fixes a crash in the Dolphin file manager that occurred when closing it from the “Close Tab” list item from the command palette, fixes another crash in the Plasma desktop that occurred when changing the wallpaper from the context menu for image files in Dolphin or on the desktop, and fixes a hang in the Discover package manager that occurred when visiting its “About” page.

A memory leak was addressed as well in this update, which affected many Kirigami-based apps, as well as a bug that could cause file transfers to SMB (Samba) shares to fail during a transfer.

Moreover, KDE Frameworks 5.94 fixes the behavior of widgets in the panel that open pop-ups to no longer open them with a very small and unusable size, and re-implements highlight effects on hover in applets that use the deprecated PlasmaComponents 2 version of the highlight, such as the Legacy Kickoff application menu.



The KDE Frameworks 5.94 release brings more than 200 changes, so check out the full changelog on the release announcement page if you’re curious to know more about them. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the 5.94 packages if you’re using the Plasma desktop environment and update as soon as possible.

Last updated 4 hours ago