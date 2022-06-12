KDE Frameworks 5.95 Released with More Than 180 Changes for Plasma and KDE Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.95 as the monthly update for this open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the KDE Gear app ecosystem.

KDE Frameworks 5.95 is here with mostly bug fixes, but also various improvements. For example, it improves the generation of previews for various RAW image types, addresses a major memory leak in the Plasma Wayland session, and makes the animation for progress bars and sliders in QtQuick-based apps much smoother.

Also for QtQuick-based apps, this release improves multi-line inline messages so that they are properly displayed. Furthermore, it makes it possible to select and copy the description text in the “Get new [thing]” window and lets you convert from teaspoons and tablespoons if you only need to know the equivalent of a single one, as well as to and from “sq m”, “sq km” and other common abbreviations.

KDE Frameworks 5.95 also improves scrolling over the calendar view in various Plasma widgets, adds support for accent colors to tickmarks and digits on the Analog Clock widget, and makes it possible to undo the deleting of text in Plasma’s password input fields for better security.

For the Plasma Wayland session, this release adds the ability for single-instance running apps to raise their windows when trying to launch the apps again, improves the Get new Color Schemes” window in the Konsole terminal emulator, and improves support for the third-party “WeatherWidget2” widget when using first-party System Monitor widgets.

On top of that, KDE Frameworks 5.95 improves the common “Keyboard Shortcuts” dialog that’s available across many KDE apps and System Settings to no longer display empty “Global Shortcuts” or “Local shortcuts” columns, improves Dolphin’s “All Tags” view to show the correct name for all tags, and adds tooltips to collapsed Kirigami sidebars’ “Open Sidebar” buttons.

Among other noteworthy changes, the new KDE Frameworks release adds highlighting to folders when using the “Go Up” action in the Dolphin file manager, adds support for automatically switching to the correct wallpaper plugin that supports single image wallpapers when dragging and dropping an image on the desktop and choosing the “Set as Wallpaper” action, and makes it possible to sort hidden files last in the Open/Save dialogs.

For application developers, KDE Frameworks 5.95 addresses a memory leak in the Kirigami framework, which occurred when navigating back and forth in column views, as well as an issue in the common Kirigami Scrollview, which caused Kirigami-based apps to freeze.

There are numerous other changes included in this update to the KDE Frameworks software suite so check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the 5.95 versioned packages and update your installations as soon as possible, especially if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment.

