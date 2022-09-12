KDE Frameworks 5.98 Makes File Transfers Faster in KDE Apps, Brings More New Features

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.98 as the latest update to this open-source software suite consisting of a collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provides commonly needed functionality for most KDE apps.

The monthly KDE Framework releases continue and KDE Frameworks 5.98 is here with more new features for your favorite KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop environment, starting with support for relative paths in path bars of various KDE apps, such as Dolphin and Gwenview, and the ability to generate thumbnail previews for .arw RAW image files.

Also new is support for various mouse-based methods of adding more cursors using the multi cursor feature in Kate and other KTextEditor-based apps, support for the Kate text editor to allow font customization of documents in the Print dialog, as well as the ability to clear the Command Bar’s history.

On top of that, KDE Frameworks 5.98 updates the “Get New [thing]” windows to add support for animated GIF images, which can be used for previewing effects, such as the recently added “Burn My Windows” KWin effect.

Of course, there are also the usual bug fixes and performance improvements as KDE Frameworks 5.98 makes file transfer speeds faster in all KDE apps that use KIO, especially for NFS (Network File System) transfers which are now up to 3-4x faster.

Also fixed is a random freeze issue in Kirigami-based apps and views that use the common FormLayout component when using certain combinations of fonts, font sizes, content sizes, and window sizes, as well as the global shortcuts, which are now capable of launching apps that define command-line arguments in the Exec= keys of their .desktop files.

There are more than 200 minor changes included in the KDE Frameworks 5.98 release, so check out the full changelog for extra reading. Meanwhile, if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment, I highly recommend that you update to the new KDE Frameworks packages as soon as they land in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 8 mins ago