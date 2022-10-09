KDE Frameworks 5.99 Brings More Plasma Wayland Improvements, Better Qt 6 Support

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.99 as a new stable update to this open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality to the KDE Plasma desktop environment and various KDE apps.

KDE Frameworks 5.99 brings various user interface improvements like the ability to zoom in and out or clear the password field using the Ctrl+Alt+U keyboard shortcut on the lock screen of your mobile device, fade in/out effects for tooltips throughout the KDE Plasma and QtQuick-based apps when they appear and disappear, as well as better looking accent colors when using the “Accent color from wallpaper” feature.

In addition, the footer of the “Download new Wallpapers” dialog now looks better and standalone links in Kirigami-based apps are now always underlined so you know they’re clickable. Moreover, KHolidays received a Japanese substitute holiday in 2023, KIdleTime got a native Wayland plugin, KTextEditor now supports code completion using the Tab key, and there’s a lot of Qt 6 work for many other apps and components.

On top of that, you’ll find the usual improvements for a better, more stable, and more reliable KDE Plasma desktop experience. Among these, there are various bug fixes to make autostart apps work as expected when using the systemd startup feature, fixes for scroll views and scrollable lists in Kirigami-based apps when using a touchpad or a recent version of the KDE Qt patch collection.

There are also more Plasma Wayland session improvements in KDE Frameworks 5.99, especially for those using the latest KDE Frameworks release with the KDE Plasma 5.25.5 desktop as they should now see their widgets and notifications positioned in the right place. Also for the Plasma Wayland session, this release adds a morph effect to the panel tooltips via the KWin Morphing Popups effect.

For the Plasma X11 session, the KDE Frameworks 5.99 release makes it so that KDE apps will now correctly remember their window sizes and positions on multi-monitor setups. Other than that, you’ll find various refinements to the floating panels and the corners of KDE Plasma’s dialogs and popups, as well as better support for PCX animated images in Plasma Discover and other KDE apps.

There are more than 200 changes included in the KDE Frameworks 5.99 release, so check out the full changelog for extra reading and technical details. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution and update your KDE packages as soon as possible.

Last updated 1 hour ago