KDE Gear 21.04.2 Software Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 21.04.2 as the second point release to the latest KDE Gear 21.04 open-source software suite series.

KDE Gear 21.04.2 is here almost a month after the first point release to the KDE Gear 21.04 series and it’s packed full of bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE applications.

Highlights include the ability to add a new radio station in the Elisa music player, which now properly updates an album when removing one of its tracks, support for the KMail email app to load an eml file, as well as support for the Konsole terminal emulator to allow /bin/sh as a profile command.

Improvements were also brought to the Okular document viewer, which now correctly renders embedded PNG images in .cbz comic book archives, the Spectacle screenshot utility, which is now much faster and more reliable on the Plasma Wayland session, and the KTorrent torrent downloader, which no longer downloads non-existing GeoIP data.

Numerous bug fixes were squashed in this second point release of the KDE Gear 21.04 software suite, addressing important crashes in the Konsole app when using the “random color scheme” setting, in the Dolphin file manager when emptying the trash, and in the Kdenlive video editor when using a filter with missing MLT metadata.

In fact, Kdenlive received lots of bug fixes, so make sure you check out the full changelog for details on all 82 changes implemented in the KDE Gear 21.04.2 release, which should soon arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 19 hours ago