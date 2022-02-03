KDE Gear 21.12.2 Released with GCC 12 Support, More Improvements for Your Favorite Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 21.12.2 as the second point release to the latest KDE Gear 21.12 open-source software suite bringing various bug fixes and improvements to some of your favorite apps.

KDE Gear 21.12.2 is here almost a month after the first KDE Gear 21.12 point release to add compilation support with GCC 12 for most of the components included in this open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.

In addition to GCC 12 support, KDE Gear 21.12.2 also improves the Elisa music player’s search functionality by normalizing non-Latin characters, and fixing a crash that occurred when attempting to enqueue audio files.

Also improved in this release is the Gwenview image viewer, which no longer crashes when you zoom out on an image while the application is in full-screen mode, and the powerful Kdenlive video editor, which received lots of changes including improved monitor zoom and faster loading of projects with timeline preview.

The Spectacle screenshot utility has been updated as well to show the magnifier immediately after it is toggled and to make the tools button visible even if no screenshot was taken.

On top of that, Okular document viewer gets improved loading of multi-piece images and improves signatures on multi-page/multi-signature documents, Akregator gets a fix for a crash that occurred while removing the feeds folder, and the Dolphin file manager gets improved zooming in the Details View.

The K3b app received a fix for path traversal in the Album Artist field for CD ripping, and KGeography received color fixes for some United States Minor Outlying Islands. There are a total of 111 changes included in the KDE Gear 21.12.2 point release, so check out the full changelog for more details.

As with previous updates, you will find the KDE Gear 21.12.2 packages in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution is the coming days, so update your system when they’re available, especially if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment.

