KDE Gear 21.12.3 Released as the Last in the Series with More Fixes for Dolphin and Ark

The KDE Project released today the KDE Gear 21.12.3 as the third and last maintenance update to the KDE Gear (formerly KDE Applications) 21.12 open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.

KDE Gear 21.12.3 is here with a bunch of bug fixes for various KDE apps, such as the Dolphin file manager, which no longer crashes when canceling an archiving job initiated from one of the available “Compress” right-click context menu items. Moreover, Dolphin now opens files in the right app when browsing an FTP server instead of opening them in the web browser by default.

The Ark archive manager received various updates in this release to allow extracting of zip archives with empty folders without causing those folders to have their “last accessed” dates set in the future, as well as to successfully create multivolume 7zip archives consisting of individual parts of under 1MB in size each.

The Kate text editor now properly saves changes when using its stashing feature to stash and restore unsaved changes to opened files when attempting to quit the app using the “Quit” action or the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut.

As usual, the biggest changes in this update are for the powerful Kdenlive video editor, which received various improvements around effect keyframes, cutting of grouped subtitles, zoom factors, time remap, clip resize, marker thumbnail size, proxy clips, audio wave for non-stereo clips, clip thumbnails, audio thumbs drawing, Wayland support, .ass subtitle support, as well as timeline keyframes.

The KItinerary library containing itinerary data model and itinerary extraction code received basic Air France PDF ticket extractor, as well as the ability to reduce the lower size threshold for 2D barcodes. The KMail email client now avoids duplicate entries.

For more details on the changes included in the KDE Gear 21.12.3 release, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the 21.12.3 packages and update as soon as possible for the best possible KDE Plasma and Apps experience.

