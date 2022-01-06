KDE Gear 21.12 Gets First Point Release, Improves Dolphin, Kdenlive, and Many Other Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 21.12.1 as the first point release to the latest and greatest KDE Gear 21.12 (formerly KDE Applications) open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.

KDE Gear 21.12.1 is here almost a month after the release of KDE Gear 21.12 to fix a few bugs in your favorite apps. For example, it improves the Dolphin file manager to no longer crash when the Ark archive manager creates .7z archives, as well as to no longer cause a new Dolphin window or tab to be opened when extracting or compressing something using the relevant context menu items.

This first point release for KDE Gear 21.12 also improves the Ark archive manager to no longer keep its welcome screen visible after you have started using the app, makes Yakuake’s window faster to appear, and improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to disable the “Annotate” button when there’s no screenshot in the window, preventing it from crashing.

Also improved in the KDE Gear 21.12.1 update is the Gwenview image viewer, whoes scrolling over zoom comboboxes to change the zoom level is now more reliable. Also, the app now no longer crashes when opening JPEG files on systems using older versions of the libexiv2 library (prior to version 0.27.5).

Last but not least, the Elisa music player has been updated no longer remove files added using the “Files” view from your playlist after a restart and to force all of its icons to fully change their colors when changing the global color scheme.

The powerful Kdenlive video editor received quite some changes during this cycle, including Keybind Info improvements during compositions, improved shortcuts on full-screen monitor, the ability to enforce 29.97 fps when using a video clip with 29.94 or 29.96 fps, improvements and fixes for the status bar message field, and many other bug fixes.

Apps like Konversation, Konsole, Okular, KMail, KItinerary, KAlarm, K3b, and Kate also received fixes. There are a total of 154 changes included in KDE Gear 21.12.1, so check out the full changelog for more details.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Gear 21.12.1 packages and update your installations as soon as possible for a better and more stable KDE Apps experience.

Last updated 3 hours ago