KDE Gear 22.04.1 Adds More Than 110 Changes to Your Favorite KDE Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 22.04.1 as the first point release to the latest and greatest KDE Gear 22.04 open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.

KDE Gear 22.04.1 comes three weeks after the release of KDE Gear 22.04, a major update that introduced numerous new features and enhancements, promising to add a layer of more than 110 changes to many of the included KDE applications and related libraries.

Noteworthy changes in the KDE Gear 22.04.1 point release include an updated Terminal Panel in the Dolphin file manager to no longer get de-synced from the view itself, support for Elisa’s “Load Playlist…” and “Save Playlist…” actions to also work from the Global Menu, and a fix for Kalendar’s “Next Week” button in the Week view.

Also updated in this release is the Spectacle screenshot utility, whose behavior was changed so that the app no longer disables all the buttons when you want to cancel taking a screenshot. Moreover, the Elisa music player now no longer requires a restart after you embed a category in its sidebar or change the thing that’s embedded in the sidebar.

Among other changes, KDE Gear 22.04.1 fixes a crash in the Kate text editor that occurred when restoring a session, fixes icon resize animation in the Dolphin file manager, adds support for all barcode formats specified in pkpass files in the KDE Itinerary digital travel assistant, and fixes the “Stop Play” button, sound files, and other issues in the KAlarm personal alarm tool.

The powerful Kdenlive video editor also received a bunch of improvements, including a reverse parameter to transition mix, a new mlt’s Box_Blur UI, support for the RGBA format to all color clips, the ability to show dB in mixer’s tooltip, improved interlaced NVENC encoding, and many other changes.

Also, KItinerary received a PDF extractor stage for SNCF discount cards, support for extracting SNCF discount card barcodes and SNCF discount program information from tickets, an extractor for alternative booking.com HTML emails, and an updated Eurowings plaintext extractor.

For more details about the changes included in this first of three maintenance updates to the KDE Gear 22.04 software suite, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the 22.04.1 packages and update as soon as they’re available.

