KDE Gear 22.08 Gets First Point Release to Further Improve Your Favorite KDE Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 22.08.1 as the first point release to the latest and greatest KDE Gear 22.08 software suite series for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other projects.

KDE Gear 22.08.1 is here just three weeks after KDE Gear 22.08, which introduced numerous new features and enhancements, to fix various issues and also improve a few of the existing functionality of various KDE apps.

For example, it updates the Dolphin file manager so that it won’t prompt you with the “User canceled action” dialog when canceling an operation before confirming the action or completing it.

The Kdenlive video editor received various fixes to address a crash that occurred when a video clip is modified by an external app, broken pasting of video clips until closing and reopening the app, corrupted double clicking mixed clip start, incorrect mutex unlock in the thumbs cache, archiving when a video clip is added twice in a project, and the wrong reversed position slider in Mix Stack.

KDE Gear 22.08.1 also updates the Elisa music player to allow it to open files from relative paths in addition to absolute paths and support JPG files for cover art, and improves the Filelight disk usage analyzer to use the correct text colors when using a dark color scheme for your Plasma desktop and to look good when using fractional scale factors.

Furthermore, this update re-enables the search functionality in the KMail email app, addresses a crash in the Kate text editor that occurred when there are no search results, updates the Ark archive manager to no longer set permissions of extracted .zip files when there aren’t any, and disables “News” display on KDevelop’s starting page.

The KItinerary library for the KDE Itinerary digital travel assistant received support for another format variation of Amtrak PDF tickets, an extractor script for Vistara boarding passes, a Flixbus PDF ticket extractor, the ability for the generic boarding pass extractor to perform airport terminal detection, and support for handling more variants of the “Tx” terminal notation.

Other than that, KDE Gear 22.08.1 moves Konsole’s shell argument manipulation to the session, adds an option to KWalletManager to not build KCM & KAuth support, fixes a highlight issue not disappearing when focussing the terminal in Yakuake, and addresses various other smaller issues for several other KDE apps.

Check out the full changelog for more details about the changes included in this first point release to the KDE Gear 22.08 software suite series. Meanwhile, if you’re using KDE Gear 22.08 on your GNU/Linux distribution, consider updating to version 22.08.1 for a better KDE Plasma and Apps experience.

