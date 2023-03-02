KDE Gear 22.12.3 Is Out to Improve Kdenlive, Ark, Kate, and Other Apps

The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Gear 22.12.3 as the third and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 22.12 open-source software suite to fix more bugs.

KDE Gear 22.12.3 is here to improve various of the included KDE apps for a better, more stable, and reliable experience. For example, it improves the Ark archive manager to properly check if there is sufficient free space available before extracting archives.

The Kdenlive video editor received some fixes as well, such as a fix for a crash and offset when moving a group that includes a subtitle, a subtitle scrolling issue, the ability to scroll the timeline when moving a subtitle, a subtitle overlap issue on import, as well as a subtitle snapping issue.

KDE Gear 22.12.3 also improves the Kate text editor by implementing support for activating the view of the viewspace that made the request, the ability to save global options of the active window before creating a new one, and the ability to save the current session on document open and close.

Also improved is the Kalendar app, which now correctly loads the contact editor and updates the basic week view when the dates change. Kalendar also received a fix for a bug that occurred when dropping events that have the same time set.

Several other minor changes and fixes are included in KDE Gear 22.12.3 for apps like the Akregator RSS reader, Gwenview image viewer, Elisa music player, KDE Itinerary travel assistant, Kleopatra certificate manager, KMix sound channel mixer and volume control, Konsole terminal emulator, KNights chess game, KOrganizer calendar and scheduling component of Kontact, and Skanpage scanning application.

Check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Gear 22.12.3 packages and update your installations as soon as they arrive.

Since this is the last maintenance update to KDE Gear 22.12, we’re expecting the next major release to be KDE Gear 23.04, which should see the light of day this Spring on April 20th. KDE Gear 23.04 will introduce numerous new features and enhancements to many of your favorite KDE apps.

