KDE Gear 22.12 Improves Dolphin, Gwenview, Kate, Kalendar, KDE Connect, and Many Apps

The KDE Project announced today the release of the KDE Gear 22.12 software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other projects with many improvements for various apps.

KDE Gear 22.12 supersedes the KDE Gear 22.08 software suite and brings improvements to the Dolphin file manager with the ability to manage permissions remotely, a new feature called Selection Mode that makes it easier to quickly and easily select the files you want to work with, along with a new toolbar at the bottom of the view with various options of what you can do with the selected files.

The Gwenview image viewer app received the ability to adjust the brightness, contrast, and gamma of images as you preview them and the ability to open .xcf files created with the GIMP image editor, the Kate and KWrite text editors now feature a welcome window that makes it easier to create new files or open existing ones, as well as a new Keyboard Macro tool that you can activate in Settings > Configure Kate… > Plugins.

The Kdenlive video editor now comes with an improved guide/marker system with custom categories and search filters, improved integration with other video apps, and the ability to send Kdenlive timelines as backgrounds to the Glaxnimate vector animation utility.

Other than that, the Elisa music player now comes with a true full-screen mode and prompts with a message that explains what didn’t work when dragging and dropping a non-audio file onto its playlist, KDE Connect’s widget gets an inline text field to make it more convenient to answer your phone when working on your PC, and the Kalendar app now has a new “basic” mode for views.

Furthermore, the Konsole terminal emulator now adapts better to your screen resolution when launching the app after changing the display layout, the Kmail email client makes it easier to encrypt your emails, the Ark archive manager now supports ARJ archives, Spectacle screenshot utility now remembers the last selected rectangular region area by default, and the Kitinerary travel assistant now supports boats and ferries.

Of course, there are numerous other smaller changes and bug fixes included in the KDE Gear 22.12 update, so you can always study the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the 22.12 packages and update your installations to the new KDE app versions for a better experience.

The KDE Gear 22.12 software suite will be supported until March 2023 with three maintenance updates. The first one, KDE Gear 22.12.1, is expected next year on January 5th, the second one, KDE Gear 22.12.2, arrives on February 2nd, and the third and last one, KDE Gear 22.12.3, is scheduled for March 2nd, 2023.

