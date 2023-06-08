KDE Gear 23.04.2 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Kdenlive, and Other KDE Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 23.04.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 23.04 open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other Open Source projects.

KDE Gear 23.04.2 is here less than a month after KDE Gear 23.04.1 and improves the Dolphin file manager to remember opened tabs on launch if it is configured this way by the user. It would appear that this functionality broke recently during the process of fixing a bug.

The Spectacle screenshot tool has been updated so that its sidebar can accommodate long button text in some languages and the Gwenview image viewer now opens the specified app when using the “Open With” menu instead of a different one.

KDE Gear 23.04.2 also improves scrollback in the Konsole terminal emulator app, prevents unnecessary tab switching in the Yakuake drop-down terminal when closing a tab, focuses the search field in Neochat’s message search window by default, and makes the media duration key optional in the AudioTube YouTube Music client.

Moreover, KDE Gear 23.04.2 fixes K3b’s “Misc” tab layout in the “Mixed CD Burn” dialog and further improved the popular Kdenlive video editor by re-enabling timeline sequence thumbnails, displaying the default folder for VOSK models in the settings page, adjusting the timeline ruler, use a better option for the Media Browser, fixing scaled rendering, and addressing many other bugs and crashes.

Apps like Ark, Cantor, Elisa, KDE Itinerary, KAlarm, Kalendar, Kasts, Kate, Kleopatra, Okular, Tokodon, and Skanpage apps also received some small fixes, so check out the full changelog for more details about the changes implemented in this update.

KDE Plasma desktop users should update their installations to the KDE Gear 23.04.2 point release as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

