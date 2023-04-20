KDE Gear 23.04 Open-Source Software Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Gear 23.04 as a major new series of this open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment bringing new apps, new features, and many improvements.

KDE Gear 23.04 brings much-needed updates to the Dolphin file manager like the ability to configure how permissions are shown in the Details view, support for browsing Apple iOS devices using the native afc:// protocol, the ability to run it in superuser mode, and support for showing a document’s number of pages in the metadata display.

The Gwenview image viewer has been beefed up for the Plasma Wayland session allowing users to zoom in and out on images using touchpad pinch gestures, the ability to inhibit sleep and screen locking during a slideshow, more reliable rotating of images, and smooth zooming when using Ctrl + scroll on a touchpad.

The Okular document viewer now comes with a tweaked toolbar layout that includes the View Mode menu and the zoom and view buttons on the left side, while the tools have been placed on the right side, support for relocating the sidebar to either side of the window or turn it into a free-floating window, as well as smooth zooming when using Ctrl + scroll on a touchpad.

The powerful video editor Kdenlive received many goodies as well, most notable being the support for nested timelines, a feature that couldn’t be done without your help. the nested timelines feature lets you treat a group of multiple selected video clips from your tracks as a single sequence.

“You can edit the sequence, apply effects, and add transitions between nested and regular clips. You can later modify the nested sequence and the whole will update accordingly, making editing even more efficient and flexible,” said the devs.

Also updated in KDE Gear 23.04 is the Kalendar calendar app, which now comes with a completely revamped address book and the ability to define custom reminder times, as well as the Spectacle screenshot and screen recorder app, which has a completely redesigned UI and support for annotating screenshots directly from the rectangular region selection, and built-in screen recording functionality on Wayland.

Also updated is the NeoChat Matrix client, which now has a more compact layout and a simpler menu, improved video controls, new /knock <room-id> command to send a knock event to a room, the ability to edit a prior message inline within the chat pane, as well as improved keyboard navigation.

Both AudioTube YouTube client and Tokodon Mastodon client received some attention in KDE Gear 23.04, such as a redesign and improved compatibility on mobile phones for AudioTube, as well as the ability to see previous messages when replying and send polls to your followers, support for configuring proxies, and a dedicated search page on mobile phones for Tokodon.

Last but not least, KDE Gear 23.04 updates the Elisa music player with a more streamlined look, a tweaked Frequently Played view that shows you a simple list of songs arranged by play count, support for creating and opening .pls playlist files, and support for showing more popular radio stations by default.

