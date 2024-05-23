KDE Gear 24.05 Software Suite Released with New KDE Apps, Many Improvements

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.05 as a major update to this open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.

KDE Gear 24.05 is here almost three months after KDE Gear 24.02 and introduces several new KDE apps, such as the Audex CD ripper app, Accessibility Inspector tool for checking app accessibility, Francis productivity app, Kalm wellness app, and Skladnik Sokoban-like game.

KDE Gear 24.05 also brings several improvements to the Dolphin file manager, such as animations to help you follow every action, more tailored and informative insights into specific folders by default, as well as support for the Trash folder to offer detailed information on the time and origin of each deleted file.

Moreover, Dolphin received refined search result views to offer more pertinent details, the ability to display dimensions and creation times for images and track information for audio files, such as author, album, and duration, and the ability to show paths and modification times for general searches.

“Seamless navigation through interfaces is crucial for users around the world, and our latest update delivers just that. Now, when using right-to-left languages such as Arabic or Hebrew, Dolphin’s arrow navigation works flawlessly,” said the KDE Project.

KDE Gear 24.05 also updates the Itinerary travel assistant app with the ability to show more information about your train and coach facilities, such as air conditioning or WiFi, as well as bicycle or wheelchair support, improved coverage of travel document extractors, and support for a new public transport routing service called Transitous.

“The Itinerary team, in collaboration with other open-source projects, has started work on a community-run, vendor-neutral international public transport routing service called Transitous ,” reads the announcement . “Transitous aims to focus on users’ interests rather than on those of public transport operators. It is free to use, respects users’ privacy, and does not stop at borders.”

The NeoChat chat app was updated as well in KDE Gear 24.05 with a revamped UI that now features the search as a pop-up, allowing users to search for a conversation independently of the space they are in, and support for scanning PDFs and other files sent to the chat for travel documents.

The Tokodon Mastodon client now lets you write new posts in a separate window and displays a badge counter for follow requests in the sidebar, and the Kdenlive video editor received Group Effects, an offline AI that can translate subtitles, and support for capturing audio from your desktop or microphone directly within the app.

On top of that, KDE Gear 24.05 updates the Elisa music player with the ability to switch between list and grid views, updates the Ark archive manager with the ability to open and un-archive self-extracting .exe archives, improves the speed of the date and time picker in the Merkuro calendar app, and introduces a new layout and support for dark themes to the Akregator RSS news reader app.

Check out the full changelog for more details about the changes implemented in KDE Gear 24.05, which should soon make its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 10 seconds ago