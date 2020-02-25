KDE Plasma 5.18.2 LTS Released with Flatpak Improvements, over 45 Fixes

The KDE Project announced today the second point release of the latest Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series, Plasma 5.18.2, a maintenance update that brings numerous bug fixes.

KDE Plasma 5.18.2 is here just one week after the first point release, and promises to improve support for Flatpak apps in the Discover package manager by fixing several bugs, improve support for the Plastik theme by patching two crashes in the KWin window and composit manager, as well as to make the KRunner Activities runner usable again.

Furthermore, this second point release updates the new Emoji panel to make it snappier, support all locales and languages, and allow filter by annotation. It also improves the shadows of files and folders shown on the desktop to display correctly when using a HiDPI scale factor.

Among other improvements, KDE Plasma 5.18.2 highlights the currently active window decoration theme in the Window Decorations page under System Settings and fixes an issue that made the mouse cursor look different on the desktop for new user accounts.

The Bluedevil Bluetooth daemon now builds against Qt 5.11 and the Powerdevil power management daemon is compatible with the upcoming Qt 5.15 application framework. Other components that received attention in this update include KSysGuard, which now shows unified CPU clock speed names, and Plasma Networkmanager, which should work a little better.

Last but not least, the Plasma on Wayland session was improved to no longer crash when unplugging a secondary display. A total of 47 changes are included in the Plasma 5.18.2 release and you can check out all the details in the full changelog.

Meanwhile, you should update to this version as soon as the package arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. The next point release will be KDE Plasma 5.18.3, currently scheduled for March 10th, 2020. KDE Plasma 5.18 is a long-term support (LTS) version supported for the next two years, until February 2022.