March 11, 2020
KDE Plasma 5.18.3 Is Out with More Flatpak Improvements, over 60 Fixes

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
KDE Plasma


The KDE Project released today Plasma 5.18.3, the third of many maintenance updates to its latest KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series.

Arriving two weeks after Plasma 5.18.2, the Plasma 5.18.3 maintenance release is here to further improve the Flatpak experience for users in the Plasma Discover package manager. About 10 bugs related to Flatpak support were fixed in this update.

KDE Plasma 5.18.3 fixes about 70 issues, including a common crash the occurred when adding or removing widgets, as well as an issue that wouldn’t allow running GTK3 apps to immediately show any changes to titlebar button order.

Furthermore, it removes an unnecessary bottom scrollbar from the Audio page under System Settings, which now looks much better when using a fractional scale factor, and makes it possible to once again drag links into the Sticky Notes widget.

Plasma 5.18.3 also ensures all related functionality of Task Manager’s “audio is playing” indicator is no longer disabled once the user disables it. A complete changelog is available here.

The KDE Plasma 5.18.3 update should soon be available for installation from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. If you’re using the Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series, it is recommended that you update immediately.

If you haven’t updated to Plasma 5.18 LTS, which will be supported for the next two years, I highly suggest to take a look at my top 5 GNU/Linux distributions offering an out of the box KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS user experience right now.

