KDE Plasma 5.18.5 Desktop Released with More Than 60 Changes

The KDE Project released the KDE Plasma 5.18.5 bugfix update to make the latest Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series more stable and reliable.

KDE Plasma 5.18.5 is the fifth maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series and comes about five weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.18.4 point release.

There are about 66 changes included in this update. Highlights include the ability for KInfoCenter to display the right OpenGL information for Nvidia Optimus systems, improvements to system’s notification sounds, and improvements to screen sharing.

Moreover, it looks like the team also fixed a bug that would crash the KWin window manager showing a black screen when logging out on Wayland, as well as an issue that would crash Plasma Vaults when the user cancels the mount dialog after failing to mount a vault because the mount location wasn’t empty.

The DrKonqi crash reporter was improved too to better work on Wayland. Also, the Folder view pop-up dialog has been updated to support three columns of icons.

Kickoff’s search function now works when the cursor is positioned below the tab bar, and the right Plasma style, splash screen, and widget style are now selected in their respective pages when applying a Global Theme.

The size of the Standard Shortcuts page in System Settings was also improved to look normal when it is opened in its own window. Lastly, the too strict Qt/KF5 deprecation rule was removed from various components. More details can be found in the full changelog.

The KDE Plasma 5.18.5 update will soon be available from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. If you’re using KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS, it is recommended that you update to this version as soon as possible.