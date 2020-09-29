KDE Plasma 5.18.6 LTS Brings WireGuard VPN, Wayland, and HiDPI Improvements

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 5.18.6 LTS as the sixth maintenance update to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.18.6 LTS is here almost five months after the KDE Plasma 5.18.5 update and brings a total of 36 changes that add various improvements to some of the core components and apps of the desktop environment in an attempt to keep the Plasma 5.18 LTS series stable, secure and reliable.

Highlights of this release include improved Plasma Networks system tray icon to no longer appear blank when WireGuard VPN connections are active, improved notification pop-ups to be fully visible on the lock screen on Wayland, and changed the Ctrl+D keyboard shortcut to no longer move selected desktop items to the trash.

HiDPI support has been improved as well in this release to make various non-default Task Switchers have the right size when using fractional scaling. Moreover, KDE Plasma 5.18.6 improves the Discover package manager to avoid opening on login if there’s a session restore in use, confirm a reboot action with the user, and better Fwupd support for firmware updates.

Among some of the bugs fixed in this update, there’s an issue that may have caused the Plasma panels to be incorrectly drawn on top of full-screen game windows, an issue with misplaced context menus of various system tray items, as well as an issue with calendar events not being displayed at first.

The KWin window and composite manger looks to have received the most attention in this update, addressing various X11 issues, but also adding Qt 5.15 support for the Plastik decoration, proper window clipping, support for grabbing all possible keyboard modifiers for window commands, and much more.

For more details about the changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.18.6 LTS update, don’t hesitate to check out the full changelog. To update your favorite GNU/Linux distribution to this new version, if you’re still using the Plasma 5.18 LTS series, check the stable repositories in the comings days.

Image: KDE

