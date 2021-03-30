KDE Plasma 5.18.7 LTS Released with Better Support for Qt 5.12 and Recent Mesa Stacks

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.18.7 as the seventh maintenance update to the LTS (Long-Term Support) of the KDE Plasma 5.18 desktop environment series.

Released last year in February, KDE Plasma 5.18 is the current LTS branch of the popular desktop environment used by numerous GNU/Linux distribution, and it is supported with maintenance updates for about one and a half years after its initial release.

Some distros prefer to stick to an LTS branch of a major software as it is supposed to offer better stability and reliability. KDE Plasma 5.18.7 LTS is here six months after the previous update, KDE Plasma 5.18.6, and brings a handful of bug fixes.

For example, it improves compilation support against the Qt 5.12 LTS open-source application framework for the Plasma Discover package manager, and adds detection of softpipe and llvmpipe on Mesa 20.2 and later graphics stacks for the KWin window and composite manager.

Among some of the bug fixes included in this release, there’s a fix for the Flickr picture of the day wallpaper by updating its API key, a fix for the Environment Canada weather domain, as well as a fix for Folder View to be able to be displayed on not-skinny vertical panels.

The full changelog is available here for more details, and if you’re using a GNU/Linux distribution that ships with the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.18 desktop environment, update to version 5.18.7 as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories.

Image credits: KDE Project

