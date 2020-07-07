KDE Plasma 5.19.3 Desktop Environment Arrives with More Than 30 Changes

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 5.19.3 as the third of five point releases to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series.

Packed with more than 30 changes, the KDE Plasma 5.19.3 update is here to make the logout action in the Lock/Logout widget work again, improve the deletion of multiple application shortcuts in the new Global Shortcuts page, and fix a very annoying bug affecting scrolling in a GTK app, which stopped working when a Plasma notification appears.

Moreover, GNOME’s Nautilus file manager is now listed in the Default Applications page under System Settings when it’s installed, and the System Settings no longer crashes when there are no file managers installed and you open the Applications page.

KDE Plasma 5.19.3 also makes it possible to set detailed locale format settings again, makes the Media Player widget’s default size normal when it’s not in the system tray area, and adds Qt 5.15 compilation support to the Powerdevil power management Daemon.

Also, the KDE Plasma 5.19 will now display the correct size of a wallpaper on a HiDPI screen, as well as every time you change the screen resolution, when using a wallpaper pack with multiple sizes.

Improvements were also brought to KDE Plasma’s start-up sound, the window rules created from the rule dialog and when using the WM_CLASS property, and new System Monitor widgets, which now always display the right text color when you use a Plasma theme with different color scheme than the one used for the applications.

Check out the full changelog for the KDE Plasma 5.19.3 point release for all the technical details about the new changes and fixes. Meanwhile, do update your KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment from Plasma 5.19.2 or a previous version to Plasma 5.19.3 via the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Image: KDE