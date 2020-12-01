KDE Plasma 5.20.4 Is Out with More Than 40 Bug Fixes and Improvements

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.20.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment series with another batch of bug fixes and improvements.

In this update, which comes about three weeks after KDE Plasma 5.20.3, the KDE developers re-implemented support for installing distro specific packages like DEB or RPM that have been downloaded locally with the Plasma Discover package manager. Plasma Discover now also displays the title in the application page.

They also fixed the Audio Volume applet’s pop-up to no longer displays an unknown and non-functional device with the text “Device name not found,” updated the Emoji Selector to show the Smilies & Emotion category, and improved the switching to Picture of the Day on the Screen Locking appearance page in System Settings to always work.

Talking about System Settings, the Touchpad page has been updated no longer display a broken layout for the right-click or middle-click options when it’s opened, the Window Decorations page’s visual representation of window borders are now always accurate, and the text in the Autostart page is now properly translated.

Moreover, the Application Style page’s currently-used widget style is once again visually selected when applying a Global Theme, the Cursors page’s menu of available cursor sizes now always displays the real sizes of those cursors, and double-clicking on a user in the Users page no longer causes the view to stack up with multiple user pages.

Some Plasma Wayland session improvements are present as well in KDE Plasma 5.20.4, such as the ability for the “Resize” item in the titlebar context menu to work on maximized windows and a fix for a bug that would make some apps to crash when trying to to view font-related things.

The Kickoff application launcher received some fixes too, so it now instantly displays the context menu when right-clicking on something, uses the Plasma theme icons in the Leave view, and, displays the category sidebar when opening a System Settings page from either Kickoff or KRunner if the Icon View is used.

Among other changes, the KDE Plasma 5.20.4 update adds support for custom global shortcuts for the Night Color feature, and improves the Magic Lamp minimize effect to work correctly when minimizing a window into a task manager that’s located on a panel or on the Latte Dock.

This point release also improves the dragging in the spinbox used to determine the panel height to always resize the panel in the direction of the drag, even if the panel is on a top or right screen edge.

Several other bugs were squashed as well to improve screencasting and building with newer Qt versions. For more details, you can always check the full changelog.

KDE Plasma 5.20.4 will soon make its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions. Yes, it’s already in Arch Linux!

The next and last update in the KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment series is scheduled for January 5th, 2021.

Image credits: KDE Project

