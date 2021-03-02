KDE Plasma 5.21.2 Update Re-Enabled Key Repeat by Default, Improves System Settings

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.21.2 as the second point release to the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series, addressing more bugs from previous version and also adding some improvements.

Coming just one week after the KDE Plasma 5.21.1 update, which improved support for Nvidia Optimus laptops, the KDE Plasma 5.21.2 point release is here to re-enable key repeat by default, something that probably many of you out there were complaining about.

In addition, the KDE Plasma 5.21.2 update improves the System Settings by addressing a bug that made it crash when attempting to clear the history from the Activities page and making the screens in the Display Configuration page draggable again.

Moreover, System Setting’s Icons page now lets you move the bottom row of buttons that can’t fit into the available space into an overflow menu, something that’s very useful on Plasma Mobile. To see this last change in action, you can check out the video below, courtesy of developer Dan Leinir Turthra Jensen.

Among other noteworthy changes, the KDE Plasma 5.21.2 point release fixes an issue with blurry system tray icons on very thin panels, addresses a regression with the new Kickoff applications menu, and improves support for GTK apps by making their headerbars to display minimize, maximize, and close buttons that match with the KDE apps even if you’re using an Aurorae window decoration theme.

Also improved is Flatpak support in the Plasma Discover package manager, better support for the Esc key on KRunner’s history view, some Wayland fixes, and several other smaller changes detailed here.

The KDE Plasma 5.21.2 packages should soon be available in the stable software repositories of your favorite distro if you’re already using the KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series. Therefore, updating your installations is extremely important for a more stable and reliable Plasma desktop experience.

