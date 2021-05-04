KDE Plasma 5.21.5 Released as the Last in the Series with More Bug Fixes

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.21.5 as the fifth and last point release in the KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series, addressing more bugs and improving existing features.

The KDE Plasma 5.21.5 point release is here to improve Wayland support by fixing a crash the occurred in the Plasma Wayland session when dragging a file over the panel and to position maximized GTK app windows to no longer be too high. Not Wayland related, comboboxes in GTK apps now use the correct drop-down arrow icon.

The new Plasma System Monitor app has been improved again in this point release to no longer crash when selecting a new display style for any of the sensors, as well as to no longer lose the names of processes after modifying columns.

Plasma Discover package manger received support for displaying firmware updates for eligible devices and the ability to display dependencies for an application. Moreover, KDE Plasma 5.21.5 improves the Dolphin file manager by fixing sending of files to Bluetooth devices.

This point release also improves support for certain low-power embedded GPUs so that the KWin window and composite manager no longer crash, makes the Cover Switch and Flip Switch task switchers work again, and adds the ability to specify a usergroup for OpenConnect VPNs.

Among other noteworthy changes, KDE Plasma 5.21.5 improves the Folder View widget that handles desktop icons to correctly calculate the icon positions from the top-left corner of the top-left-most screen, fixes an annoying bug with the volume percentage being adjusted by too much or too little, and improves renaming of desktop items with the F2 key when selecting the icon using its plus sign button.

Other than that, System Settings’ Users page has been updated to no longer overflow long names, the Networks applet has been improved to no longer cause the networks list to re-arrange itself while typing and send the Wi-Fi password to the wrong network, and the applet configuration menu was fixed to no longer disappear when moving the mouse over it in panel edit mode.

The KDE Plasma 5.21.5 contains many other bug fixes (check out the full changelog for more details) to make your KDE Plasma 5.21 experience better. It will soon arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure you update your installations as soon as possible.

Last updated 20 hours ago