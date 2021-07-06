KDE Plasma 5.22.3 Improves Support for Flatpak Apps, Plasma Wayland, and More

The KDE Project released today the KDE Plasma 5.22.3 maintenance update to their latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.22.3 is the third of five updates in the KDE Plasma 5.22 series, and comes just two weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.22.2 point release to further improve support for sandboxed Flatpak apps by addressing a crash in the pop-up that asks you to approve background activity, which occurred when switching to another Flatpak app.

KDE Plasma 5.22.3 also continues to improve the new Plasma System Monitor app by improving the process kill functionality in the Tree View to correctly terminate the right process, as well as the Plasma Wayland session to make window rules related to Activities work correctly.

Also improved in this maintenance update is the Plasma X11 session by addressing a crash that occurred when the process (ksmserver-logout-greeter) that runs the Plasma logout screen disappears, the Plasma Audio Volume applet to eat fewer background CPU resources, and the Media Player applet to remove an audio source from the list of audio sources as soon as the respective audio source stops playing.

Other than that, the KDE Plasma 5.22.3 update allows for dialogs in GTK apps to be moved properly on a touchscreen, improves support for system tray icons using the xembedsniproxy process that implements context menus, and fixes a Plasma desktop crash that occurred when using the Meta+V keyboard shortcut to view the clipboard history in a pop-up menu using certain multi-screen arrangements.

Also improved is the Dr Konqi KDE crash handler to repair query construction, Plasma Disks to no longer notify you on instabilities, Task Manager to load album art background asynchronously, Info Center to improve the refresh button, and Plasma Workspace to fix a copy/paste error. For more details on all the changes, check out the full changelog.

The KDE Plasma 5.22.3 update will soon arrive in the stable software repositories of various rolling-release distributions that ship the latest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment, such as KDE neon, openSUSE Tumbleweed, PCLinuxOS, KaOS Linux, Arch Linux, and others, so make sure you update your installations as soon as possible for a more stable and reliable KDE Plasma experience.

