KDE Plasma 5.22.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.22.5 as the fifth and last update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, adding one last layer of bug fixes and improvements.

KDE Plasma 5.22.5 is here as the last point release in the series, improving the System Monitor utility to correctly display IPv4 address information when IPv6 is disabled and to make the “Export Page” function work as it’s supposed to, improve the Plasma Panels to use the correct edge-specific theme graphics if available, and improve the window maximization and full-screen effects to cross-fade again.

Also improved in this release is the Digital Clock widget, whose calendar popup’s header now looks correctly in right-to-left (RTL) text mode and make the list of timezones scrollable. Moreover, the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 update improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to make some of its UI elements display shortcut keys in their tooltips.

For touchscreen users, the new KDE Plasma 5.22 point release adds the ability to move, configure, and remove applets from the Plasma Panel when in edit mode, and makes the size of the icons in the overlay that appears when pressing and holding on a desktop widget with a finger more appropriate for touch interaction. This will come in handy for Plasma Mobile users.

Image credits: Nate Graham

Among other noteworthy changes, the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 update fixes a regression in the Breeze theme window decoration buttons that might affect their rendering in GTK CSD headerbar windows, fixes some recent regressions in the Yakuake drop-down terminal emulator to no longer flash blue when it’s closed, and fixes an issue with the tooltip for the Rotate button on widgets that prevented the Configure button from being used.

Last but not least, the scrollbar arrows were updated for QtQuick-based apps to display the correct color when hovered with the mouse cursor, Task Manager’s tooltips where updated for pinned apps to disappear when moving the mouse cursor over them, and Plasma’s “Alternatives” popup was updated to no longer let long labels visually overflow.

For more details on the changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 point release, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the software repositories for the 5.22.5 packages and update your installations as soon as they’re available for a better and more stable Plasma desktop experience.

Since this is the last point release in the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, it means that we’re now looking forward to the next major release, KDE Plasma 5.23, which is expected to hit the streets on October 12th, 2021, with numerous new features and improvements that will be revealed right here on 9to5Linux in the coming days.

Last updated 2 mins ago