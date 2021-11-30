KDE Plasma 5.23.4 Update Brings Back the Touchpad Applet, Fixes More Bugs

The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Plasma 5.23.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.23.4 is here three weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.23.3 update and it restores the Touchpad applet that was previously available in the Plasma 5.22 series. The applet is now available as a read-only status notifier that only shows when your laptop’s touchpad has been disabled.

Image credits: Nate Graham

This point release also improves the Plasma Wayland session to allow users to run XWayland apps as a different user, improves the Media Frame applet to display images from folders that contain unusual characters like backticks in their names, and improves the notification about critical battery level to automatically disappear when you connect your laptop to its charger.

Other than that, KDE Plasma 5.23.4 improves the “revert this change” dialog in System Settings’ Display & Monitor page to look better when using a language with long words, such as German or Brazilian Portuguese, and re-introduces an animated and blurred background to the logout screen.

Support for Flatpak and Snap apps has been improved as well in this update as teh open/save dialogs now remember their previous size when they’re re-opened. Moreover, there’s better support for the Alacritty GPU-accelerated terminal emulator to have the correct window size when it’s opened.

This release also removes the unnecessary borders from the toolbar buttons of GTK3 apps that don’t use CSD (client-side decorations) headerbars, such as Inkscape or FileZilla, improves Breeze-style scrollbars, and fixes common crashes in the System Tray and Plasma Discover when managing Flatpak apps.

There are a total of 35 changes in KDE Plasma 5.23.4 and you can study the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the stable repositories for the 5.23.4 packages and update as soon as possible.



