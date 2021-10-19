KDE Plasma 5.23 Gets First Point Release, Plasma Wayland Sees More Improvements

The KDE Project announced today the availability of KDE Plasma 5.23.1 as the first point release to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series.

Last week on October 14th, the KDE Project celebrated its 25th anniversary with the launch of the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series, a major update that introduced numerous new features and improvements.

Now, the first point release is already here, addressing several issues with the Plasma Wayland session like a crash that occurred immediately after login when using the Right Alt never chooses 3rd level advanced keyboard setting.

Furthermore, the Plasma Wayland session now offers better support for GNOME apps, which now fully update their contents when the window is maximized, and improves support for more apps to open with a normal window size the first time they’re launched.

On top of these Plasma Wayland improvements, the KDE Plasma 5.23.1 point release improves support for Flatpak and Snap apps in the Discover package manager, which no longer crashes on GNU/Linux distributions that don’t offer specific distro packages, such as Gentoo, improves the KWin window manager so that it no longer crashes when you quitting the Firefox web browser, and offers better support for multi-screen setups.

Also improved in this release is login using the login screen’s “Other…” page, right-clicking on a desktop file when multiple files are selected, switching between views on the Application Dashboard, as well as support for OpenConnect VPNs using a FSID-protected key passphrase with a user certificate and no private key.

KDE Plasma 5.23.1 also fixes the “clear emoji history” action, as well as the sleep and hibernate actions, and includes several other bug fixes. For more details, you can study the full changelog here.

The KDE Plasma 5.23.1 point release will soon arrive in the stable software repositories of various rolling-release GNU/Linux distributions like KDE neon, Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, or KaOS Linux, so make sure that you update your Plasma 5.23 installations as soon as possible for the best Plasma desktop experience.

Last updated 16 hours ago