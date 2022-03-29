KDE Plasma 5.24.4 LTS Released with More Plasma Wayland Improvements, Other Fixes

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 5.24.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.24.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 5.24.3 with more improvements for the Plasma Wayland session, such as better support for running the Plasma Wayland session in a virtual machine when clicking with the mouse cursor on things, a fix for the “RGB Range” feature to no longer gets disabled, as well as the ability to exit the Desktop Grid effect with a four-finger swipe down gesture.

KDE Plasma 5.24.4 also improves support for applying splash screens in System Settings, improves KRunner-powered searches to be case-insensitive when matching the text for System Settings pages to help you find things more easily, and improves KWin’s blur effect to no longer flicker for windows with blurred backgrounds.

On top of that, this release adds support for window titlebar buttons to be reversed for right-to-left (RTL) language users, improves the Global Menu feature to clear the menubar when closing the active app, and improves support for the Firefox web browser when opening a new Private window from the Task Manager’s task context menu so that it won’t open with the path to the Home directory in the address bar.

There are a total of 35 changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.24.4 update, which is highly recommended to all KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS users. For more details, check out the full changelog.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the 5.24.4 packages and update your installations as soon as possible.

Last updated 1 hour ago