KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS Brings Many Fixes to Plasma Wayland, System Settings, and More

Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 5.24.6 as the sixth maintenance update to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS is here two months after the KDE Plasma 5.24.5 LTS update to bring those sticking with the long-term supported (LTS) Plasma desktop more bug fixes and improvements for a more reliable and stable Plasma desktop experience.

Improved in KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS is the Plasma Wayland session to make the screen recording system tray icon appear in a visible area, as well as to address a crash in the KWin window and composite manager when hitting Alt+Tan while the context menu for a window titlebar is visible.

Also for the Plasma Wayland session, both the Tablet Mode and Drawing Tablet pages in System Settings received attention to fix a crash that occurred the second time you opened the Tablet Mode page and to make the Drawing Tablet page correctly remember the “Target Display” settings.

In fact, KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS brings more fixes for System Settings, such as the ability for the Plasma Styles page to display user-installed Plasma styles, the ability for the Display Configuration page to display the right refresh rates, the ability for the Sidebar view to sync with the page displayed in the main panel, and the ability for the Login Screen page to immediately display SDDM login screen themes downloaded using the “Get New [thing]” downloader window.

Support for Flatpak apps was further improved to no longer crash on launch when using the Breeze cursor theme, such as with the Pitivi app, and support for external displays was improved so that a panel won’t disappear when the external screen is disconnected and reconnected, and to fix a KWin crash when plugging or unplugging an HDMI monitor.

The System Monitor app has been updated in KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS to display information for AMD GPUs, as well as System Monitor widgets, which are now capable of correctly loading handmade presets. The devs note the fact that you will need to remake your presets for this change to actually work.

Also improved is the SDDM login screen, whose UI elements now respect the system color scheme out-of-the-box when syncing your Plasma settings to the SDDM login screen, the grid items in the Kickoff application launcher to display relevant tooltips on mouse cursor hover, as well as the remote desktop dialog for sandboxed apps, which now appears when expected.

KRunner received some changes as well so that it no longer freezes when applying a search result with text over three lines and to let you change the delimiter character from a space to a colon without restarting it.

Among other changes, the automatic Touch Mode detection has been improved to ignore fake input devices, Plasma now lets you apply and delete third-party mouse cursor themes, KWin’s lowest latency setting now work as expected, wallpapers are now shown in the aspect ratio of the screen they will be applied to in the wallpaper chooser window, and the Overview effect no longer shows your panels.

KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS also improves the Discover graphical package manager to automatically restart after installing updates only when all the updates were applied successfully, as well as to make the search field disappear when Discover’s window is in narrow/mobile mode and you resize the window to be wider.

A couple of fixes are also present for the System Tray to address a crash that occurred when removing a panel that has a System Tray widget on it, as well as to use the icon name for apps that give the system both an icon name and an image for its System Tray icon, such as with the Telegram app.

Last but not least, KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS updates the Flickr and Simon Stålenhag Picture of the Day wallpapers to change only once a day, improves the kded daemon to no longer leak XCB client connections when changing the screen configuration, updates the text for menu items in the Global Menu to follow the color scheme of the default Plasma theme, and makes the “Shut Down” and “Restart” buttons visible in the Application Dashboard launcher when in full-screen mode.

If you’re using the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the Plasma 5.24.6 packages and update your installations as soon as possible to enjoy the improvements mentioned in this article. For more details, check out the full changelog.

