KDE Plasma 5.24.7 LTS Improves Support for Flatpak Apps, Plasma Wayland, and More

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.24.7 as the seventh maintenance update to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment series to fix more bugs and issues.

KDE Plasma 5.24.7 LTS is here a little over three months after the KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS point release to improve support for Flatpak apps by showing the “Uninstall or Manage Add-ons” menu item in their context menus in the Kickoff applications menu, making Global Edit Mode toolbar’s enter/exit animation nicer and smoother, and improving the Plasma Wayland session to no longer crash when dragging items from Kickoff that aren’t on the Favorites page.

KDE Plasma 5.24.7 LTS also makes it possible to change only the user password on the Users page in System Settings on systems that use a recent version of the AccountsService library, improves the sub-pixel anti-aliasing and hinting settings on the Fonts page in System Settings to reflect the real state configured by your distribution rather than falsely showing RGB sub-pixel anti-aliasing and slight hinting, and fixes an issue in the Thunderbolt page to prevent a System Settings crash.

Other than that, KDE Plasma 5.24.7 LTS addresses a Plasma desktop crash that could occur when switching between Global Themes that include their own desktop layouts, makes the circular timeout indicator of the Plasma notifications fully visible independently of your monitor’s DPI settings and scale factor, and updates the Plasma Discover package manager to inhibit automatic sleep during installation of apps and updates.

Another interesting change is a fix for an issue that made your screen inappropriately brightened when your laptop’s battery reaches the “critically low” threshold. There are 98 changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.24.7 LTS update so check out the full changelog for more details on these fixes and improvements.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the 5.24.7 packages and update your installations as soon as possible to enjoy better stability and reliability.

KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS was released on February 8th, 2022, and it’s supported with maintenance updates for a couple of years for GNU/Linux distributions that prefer to offer a long-term supported and well-tested Plasma desktop rather than the latest release, which currently is KDE Plasma 5.26.

