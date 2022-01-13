KDE Plasma 5.24 Beta Released with New Overview Effect, Fingerprint Support, and More

The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop environment series, a major update that comes with lots of new features and improvements.

KDE Plasma 5.24 comes with numerous changes that will make many of you happy. For example, it introduces the long-anticipated support for fingerprint readers to unlock the screen, as well as to authenticate in apps that require administration password, and also to authenticate with sudo on the command-line.

Another interesting feature of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop environment series is a brand-new Overview effect that lets users control their virtual workspaces and find search results from KRunner, all in one place. The new Overview effect can be toggled with the Super + W keyboard shortcut and has a blurred background by default.

KDE Plasma 5.24 Beta is available for public testing right now via the User edition of the KDE neon GNU/Linux distribution, which you can download from here. However, please be aware that this is a pre-release version aimed at testers that want to help the devs correct problems in KDE’s Plasma desktop.

The final KDE Plasma 5.24 release will be available on February 8th, 2022.

Developing story…

Image credits: KDE Project

Last updated 11 mins ago