KDE Plasma 5.25.2 Released to Improve Flatpak Support, Present Windows Effect

The KDE Project announced today Plasma 5.25.2 as the second point release to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment series to address more bugs and crashes, but also to improve some functionality.

Coming just one week after the KDE Plasma 5.25.1 point release, the KDE Plasma 5.25.2 update is here to improve support for Flapak apps by implementing a new mechanism in the Plasma Discover package manager to determine the priority of your Flatpak repositories, as well as to always keep them in sync if you change their priority manually from the command-line.

KDE Plasma 5.25.2 also improves the new Present Windows effect by making it possible to activate windows on a different screen than the one used to type text into the filter, address various keyboard searching, focus, and navigation usability issues, and make the buttons work whenever you click them when using the Plasma X11 session (the latter applies to the Overview effect too).

Other than that, this second KDE Plasma 5.25 point release updates the Edit Mode toolbar to split itself into multiple rows when the screen is not wide enough to accommodate it, fixes an issue with session-restored windows to restore themselves to the right workspace when using the systemd-boot open-source boot manager, and improves the screen locker to no longer crash when manually installing support for the Howdy facial recognition system.

Also, KDE Plasma 5.25.2 re-adds square highlights on mouse cursor hover in the Application Dashboard, re-enabled support for setting advanced firewall rules, and makes titlebars tinted when using the new “Tint all colors with accent color” feature.

Under the hood, this release updates the Qt5 version requirement to 5.15.2, so check out the full changelog for more detail. Meanwhile, if you’re using the Plasma 5.25 desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, make sure that you update to the 5.25.2 packages as soon as they arrive in the stable software repositories.

Last updated 4 hours ago