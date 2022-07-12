KDE Plasma 5.25.3 Is Out Now with More Plasma Wayland Fixes, Various Other Changes

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.25.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment series.

The KDE Project currently maintains two stable branches of its popular Plasma desktop environment, the long-term supported Plasma 5.24 LTS and the short-lived 5.25 series, the latter receiving today another batch of bug fixes just a day after the former was updated to Plasma 5.24.6 LTS.

KDE Plasma 5.25.3 is here two weeks after KDE Plasma 5.25.2 with more fixes for the Plasma Wayland session. For example, it addresses a System Settings crash that occurred when changing the screen resolution to a resolution that’s not officially supported by the monitor.

Also for Plasma Wayland, Plasma 5.25.3 re-implements the ability to activate windows using a touchscreen in the Desktop Grid, Overview, and Present Windows effects, and makes sure that the startup animation state for launching apps using global keyboard shortcuts works as expected.

Among other interesting changes, the lock and login screens’ password fields are now automatically cleared and focused when the wrong password is entered, the Slide effect now works flawlessly on multi-monitor setups, and UI glitches in some non-default Task Switcher visualizations should no longer be an issue.

Also, KDE Plasma 5.25.3 promises to make the Cover Flip and Flip Switch effects much smoother when using the default “Show selected window” option in the Task Switcher page in System Settings and improves the Highlight effect in the Kickoff application launcher to no longer disappear when right-clicking on an item in the right panel while the context menu is open.

Furthermore, the Plasma Discover graphical package manager received some attention so that its tooltips that are shown when hovering the mouse cursor over the big new buttons on the Application page no longer suddenly disappear, you can now manually open multiple instances of kcmshell, and KWin effects no have the right animation speed if the settings from the Compositing page in System Settings were altered.

Last but not least, KDE Plasma 5.25.3 improves the new “accent color from wallpaper” feature to also update the titlebar’s color when the wallpaper changes automatically and to correctly apply manually selected accent colors to the window titlebars when using a color scheme without header colors, such as Breeze Classic.

For more details about the changes included in this new Plasma 5.25 update, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, if you’re using the Plasma 5.25 desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the 5.25.3 packages and update your installations as soon as possible.

Last updated 1 hour ago