KDE Plasma 5.25.4 Improves Plasma Wayland for Steam Proton Games, Fixes More Bugs

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.25.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment series to address more issues and also add some improvements.

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 5.25.3, the KDE Plasma 5.25.4 point release is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing an issue that caused Wine or Steam Proton apps and games to crash when switching virtual desktops with a touchpad swipe gesture, as well as a KWin crash when pressing the physical buttons on a connected drawing tablet.

Also for the Plasma Wayland session, the KDE Plasma 5.25.4 update improves the mouse cursor launch feedback animation playback when launching an XWayland app to stop playing when the app is launched and fixes an issue with the mouse cursor where it turns invisible when using broken legacy graphics drivers.

KDE Plasma 5.25.4 also improves the “Window shade” feature in the Plasma X11 session, and addresses several issues in the Plasma Discover graphical package manager, including a crash that occurred when quitting the app after successfully performing updates, wrong license labels on various apps and add-ons, as well as update notification count.

Other improvements include the ability to drag and pin apps from the Kickoff application launcher’s search results to an empty area of the Task Manager, a fully readable and revamped “Add Rule” sheet on the Firewall page in System Settings, and improved accessibility for various Plasma widgets when using a screen reader.

Furthermore, the Overview or Present Windows effects were updated to improve dragging of windows over other windows without triggering their highlight effects or causing the dragged window to appear under them, and the Desktop Grid effect now allows you to navigate between windows and desktops using the keyboard.

Among other noteworthy changes, the KDE Plasma 5.25.4 point release improves the color scheme previews in the Colors page in System Settings to be 100 percent accurate when reflecting their colors, fixes some weird issues when switching between Activities due to a recent regression in Activities support, and improves mouse hotplugging to no longer lose their settings when waking up the system.

There are a bunch of other small bug fixes included in this update, so check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the 5.25.4 labeled packages and update your installation as soon as possible.

Last updated 56 mins ago