KDE Plasma 5.25.5 Is Out as the Last Update in the Series, Improves Multi-Monitor Support

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.25.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the short-lived KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment series with one last layer of bug fixes until KDE Plasma 5.26.

Arriving a month after KDE Plasma 5.25.4, the KDE Plasma 5.25.5 point release is here to address more significant bugs and regressions, such as the major regression in multi-monitor support for the Plasma Wayland session that could cause screens to not display the output.

Also in the Plasma Wayland session, KDE Plasma 5.25.5 fixes a KWin crash that occurred when dragging an attachment from the Mozilla Thunderbird email client and improves support for some apps like the GIMP image editor to no longer fail to appear in the Task Manager when it’s opened.

This release brings several fixes to the Kickoff application launcher as it re-enables touch scrolling, improves the search functionality, and addresses an issue where items are repeatedly re-selected when hovering the cursor over it and then using the keyboard to select another item.

KDE Plasma 5.25.5 also addresses a very high-priority Plasma bug affecting System Monitor widgets, which made them reset various settings to their default values after restarting the system.

On top of that, the Quick Settings page in System Settings was improved to no longer show duplicate items in the “Frequently Used” section, a prominent crash in the Task Manager was fixed, and the Plasma Discover package manager has been updated to no longer freeze on launch when there’s no active network connection and to look better in mobile mode.

Last but not least, KDE Plasma 5.25.5 adds support for other application launchers than Kickoff to search for files, improves the Breeze style to respect the “Small Icons” sizes set in System Settings, and fixes an issue where applying a cursor theme that inherits itself no longer blocks you from logging into your user account.

There are a total of 33 changes included in this update, so check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, it is recommended that you update to the 5.25.5 point release as soon as the packages land in the stable repositories.

