KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop Gets First Point Release, Multi-GPU Support Improved

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the first point release to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment series with an initial batch of bug fixes and improvements.

KDE Plasma 5.25 arrived last week as the latest and greatest version of the beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions used by thousands of users worldwide. It introduced many new features like a floating panel, redesigned workspace navigation, new gestures for touchscreens and touchpads, and much more.

Now, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 is here as the first maintenance update to KDE Plasma 5.25, addressing various issues like external screen support on multi-GPU setups, an issue with the screen brightness being stuck at 30 percent on some laptops, as well as a KWin crash that occurred when the screen setup changes.

Furthermore, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 fixes a memory leak in Plasma’s Klipper clipboard service, a “ghost windows” issue that occurred when switching desktops, a crash in System Settings when trying to install a cursor theme from a local disk drive, and visual glitches with Breeze-themed sliders when using an RTL (Right-to-Left) language.

Also fixed in this first point release to the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment series is an issue in the Plasma Wayland session when watching videos with the latest version of the MPV video player app as the videos don’t appear with a small transparent border around them.

Another interesting change in KDE Plasma 5.25.1 is that you can no longer remove SDDM login screen themes from System Settings’ Login Screen (SDDM) page that were installed from your distro’s repositories. Now, Plasma only lets you remove manually downloaded and installed SDDM themes.

KDE Plasma 5.25.1 also makes it possible to drag individual windows from one desktop to another when using the Desktop Grid effect, makes activating the Overview, Present Windows, and Desktop Grid effects smoother when using a touchpad gesture, and improves KWin’s “edge highlight” effect to no longer show when moving the mouse cursor near a screen edge while a full-screen window is focused and an auto-hidden panel present.

Last but not least, this first KDE Plasma 5.25 point release improves the scaling of system tray icons when you set your Plasma panel’s height to odd numbers and improves titlebar tinting with an active accent color to correctly apply the right color for inactive window titlebars.

There are a total of 52 changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.25.1 point release and you can read all about them in the full changelog. Meanwhile, check the stable repositories of the 5.25.1 packages if you’re already using the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution and update as soon as possible for a better Plasma desktop experience.

Last updated 14 hours ago