KDE Plasma 5.26.2 Disables Animated Wallpaper Feature on X11 Due to Severe Memory Leak

With one day delay from the original schedule, the KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 5.26.2 as the second point release to its latest KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.26.2 is here a week after KDE Plasma 5.26’s first point release to address more bugs and critical security issues, including a severe memory leak when using the xcb_glx integration for the new animated wallpaper feature on X11. As such, the animated wallpaper feature has been disabled on X11, for now.

Moreover, KDE Plasma 5.26.2 implements a fallback mechanism so that Plasma can switch to the default wallpaper when the image URL is empty, fixes an issue that could cause input to not be detected when using the new mouse button rebinding feature, and fixes a crash in Plasma Vault’s listing callback.

The Digital Clock applet has been updated to address an unwanted font size change when migrating from KDE Plasma 5.25 series, the desktop file for Plasma Remotecontrollers is now fixed and should appear correctly, and text sizing now works correctly and it’s selectable in the Info Center app.

Support for Flatpak and Snap sandboxed apps has been improved as well in this second point release to the KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment by updating the Plasma Discover package manager to properly render if the beta package is too old and only show the beta information for Flatpak apps.

KDE Plasma’s KWin window and composite manager received a lot of attention in this update to further improve Plasma Wayland support and fix various issues. For more details on these changes, check out the full changelog.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, make sure that you update to the 5.26.2 packages as soon as they land in the stable software repositories.

The next planned KDE Plasma 5.26 point release, Plasma 5.26.3, is scheduled for November 8th, 2022.

