KDE Plasma 5.26.5 Released with More Plasma Wayland Session Fixes

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.26.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment series addressing more bugs and polishing existing features.

KDE Plasma 5.26.5 is here five weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.26.4 update to fix more Plasma Wayland session bugs, including a KWin crash when connecting a laptop to a docking station, an issue that prevented external monitors from working when using various ARM-powered devices, as well as the ability to select text in GTK apps when disabling middle-click paste.

With this update, KDE Plasma now no longer displays critical notifications in the Overview, Present Windows, and Desktop Grid effects. Also, it improves scrolling on the language list sheet on the Region and Language page in System Settings.

Also improved is the Blend Changes effect, which now ignores foreground full-screen windows. This results in a smoother full-screen video playback experience when, for example, the wallpaper changes when using the “Accent color from wallpaper” setting and a slideshow wallpaper.

In the Plasma Workspace, the Panels received floating margins to avoid overflowing content when floating. Also, the Plasma NetworkManager (plasma-nm) applet now connects to WPA3-personal networks.

For the Plasma Mobile UI, this update improves the Action Drawer to use a simpler and more performant widescreen panel logic without clipping, use Expo animations for pane movement, and fix black text even when opacity is set to 0.

There are a total of 55 changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.26.5 release, so check out the full changelog for extra reading and other technical details. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Plasma 5.26.5 packages and update your installation as soon as possible.

KDE Plasma 5.27 will be the next major release in the Plasma 5 series, due out Valentine’s Day (February 14th). Until then, the beta version will be available for public testing later this month on January 19th.

Last updated 20 mins ago