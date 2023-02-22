KDE Plasma 5.27.1 Improves Support for Wine Games in Plasma Wayland, Fixes Bugs

The KDE Project quietly released KDE Plasma 5.27.1 as the first point release to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.27.1 comes just a week after the release of KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS to further improve your Plasma desktop experience, especially when playing video games through Wine on the Plasma Wayland session as the mouse cursor will no longer disappear when it touches the bottom or right screen edge when using a graphics card that does not support atomic mode-setting.

This first KDE Plasma 5.27 point release also brings support for the latest NetworkManager 1.42 network connection management tool so that the Plasma-NM (NetworkManager) widget no longer displays the redundant loopback interface.

The new Flatpak Permissions page in System Settings introduced in KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS was improved to properly allow the creation of app-specific overrides when using the system in a non-English language, and the Plasma System Monitor has been updated to finally show information about NVIDIA GPUs.

Support for Flatpak apps has been improved as well as Discover’s Flatpak backend should now be significantly faster when using AppStream 0.16.0 or later, the setting charge limits for laptop batteries that support charge limits and not charge minimums was fixed, and Astronomical Events were removed from Holiday calendars to give priority to the Astronomical Events calendar plugin and no longer display duplicates.

Another interesting change in KDE Plasma 5.27.1 is support for automatically searching through all apps, not only the recommended ones, when you perform a search in the portal-based app chooser dialog.

Of course, several crashes and regressions were addressed to make the Plasma desktop environment more stable and reliable for everyday use. Notable fixes include a KWin crash that occurred when waking your computer from sleep while using multiple monitors with windows tiled to a screen that wakes up slowly.

Another crash was addressed in the Plasma desktop when waking your computer from sleep if you change the set of connected monitors while the computer was asleep. Three regressions were fixed as well, one causing Plasma desktop icons to disappear after waking your PC from sleep, one affecting XWayland-using Electron apps when using a scaling factor, and one affecting the Digital Clock’s tooltip.

Many other smaller issues were addressed in KDE Plasma 5.27.1, so it is wise to update your installations to this release as soon as possible. The Plasma 5.27.1 packages are already available in the stable software repositories of KDE neon, Arch Linux, and possibly other GNU/Linux distributions.

The second point release, KDE Plasma 5.27.2, is expected on February 28th, 2023.

