KDE Plasma 5.27.2 Is Out with Lots of Plasma Wayland Improvements

The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Plasma 5.27.2 as the second point release to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series to fix more issues reported by users.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 5.27.1, the KDE Plasma 5.27.2 point release is here to improve the first-time setup experience of your Plasma desktop by omitting apps that are pinned to the Task Manager by default but aren’t installed on your GNU/Linux distribution so you won’t end up with broken icons.

KDE Plasma 5.27.2 also brings lots of improvements for the Plasma Wayland session, including a fix for a recent regression causing line artifacts to appear around panels when using a fractional scale factor, as well as support for correctly rendering the mouse cursor in XWayland-using apps when using a fractional scale factor.

Another regression was fixed in the Plasma Wayland session, which allowed the mouse cursor to briefly go with one pixel beyond the screen on the bottom and right screen edges leading to flickering of hover-enabled UI elements on screen edges.

Plasma Wayland was plagued by another major recent regression in how Aurorae window decoration themes were drawn, so that’s now fixed in KDE Plasma 5.27.2, which also addresses two KWin crashes that occurred when playing videos with the VLC Media Player app, as well as when logging out.

Moreover, the Plasma Wayland session received a fix for an issue where the desktop size would be incorrectly computed when using a fractional scale factor. This issue could cause various “off-by-one-pixel” visual and functional glitches all over the place.

Multi-monitor support was improved as well in this release by fixing a recent regression leading to a crash of the powerdevil daemon which breaks power management, fixing a System Settings crash that occurred when applying or reverting screen arrangement changes, and fixing a login issue where multi-screen arrangements consisting of screens from the same vendor that differ by only the last character of their serial numbers were scrambled.

Apart from these changes, the KDE Plasma 5.27.2 point release also adds support for the fwupd 1.8.11 firmware updater utility in the Plasma Discover package manager, which now shows useful information for most distro-repo-provided apps in the “Distributed by:” field on app pages, and improves the Present Windows effect to work with the keyboard when it’s invoked in the mode that only shows the windows of a specific app.

Screencasting, the Magnifier and Zoom effects, the new Flatpak Permissions settings, and support for Flatpak apps were improved as well in this second maintenance update to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.27.2 contains more than 70 changes, so check out the full changelog for extra reading. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the 5.27.2 packages, especially if you upgraded to the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment, and update your installation as soon as possible for a better Plasma desktop experience.

Last updated 1 hour ago