KDE Plasma 5.27.4 Improves Plasma Wayland on NVIDIA GPUs, Fixes Many Bugs

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.27.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series to address more bugs and crashes, but also to improve existing functionality.

KDE Plasma 5.27.4 is here three after KDE Plasma 5.27.3 and further improves the Plasma Wayland session by addressing a KWin crash that occurred when certain external displays turned off on their own after being disabled and re-enabled, making the scroll speed setting work again, and better handling GTK apps on multi-monitor setups or when switching global themes.

Also for the Plasma Wayland session, the KDE Plasma 5.27.4 release fixes an issue where Plasma quits when an app sends a window title that’s way too long and improves screen recording and Task Manager thumbnails for users of NVIDIA GPUs when using the proprietary NVIDIA graphics drivers.

Some quality-of-life improvements are present in this update to make the energy usage graphs in the Info Center app more reliable when using dark themes, improve multi-monitor support to visually distinguish monitors with the same name and serial number by showing their connector names, as well as to improve support for Flatpak apps in the Plasma Discover package manager.

Furthermore, Plasma Discover is now faster and more responsive when there are lots of system updates and no longer prompts users about available updates when the app it’s open, the Emoji Picker window can now be opened with the dedicated Emoji key on your keyboard, and the Kicker launcher’s “Sort applications alphabetically” setting now removes manually-placed separator lines between apps.

Many bugs were fixed in KDE Plasma 5.27.4 to address a System Settings crash that occurred when discarding changed settings on the Quick Settings page, a kded5 crash when switching screens, some clipboard-related crashes, and an SDDM login screen freeze when using the Breeze SDDM theme.

KDE Plasma 5.27.4 also comes with a new fix for visually corrupted Aurorae window decorations, improves support for maximized GTK headerbar apps when using the Breeze GTK theme, and improves screencasting with certain apps by no longer swapping red and blue colors of the cursor.

Last but not least, this KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS point release improves the switching of Plymouth boot splash themes for GNU/Linux distributions that use mkinitcpio , improves the thickness of non-floating panels when using Plasma themes with rounded corners with a very large radius, and fixes various other minor issues.

For more details, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the Plasma 5.27.4 packages and update your installations as soon as possible.

Last updated 1 hour ago