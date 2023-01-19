KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Is Out with Plasma Welcome, Flatpak Permissions Settings, and Tiling Support

The KDE Project released today the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop environment series for public testing and for anyone who is willing to give it a try and give feedback to the developers.

The biggest new features of the KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop environment are a new Plasma Welcome app to help you configure your Plasma desktop more thoroughly, a new Flatpak Permissions Settings module in System Settings to let you more easily control the permissions of Flatpak apps, and tiling support for those with large monitors.

“For those with a large monitor KWin has long been able to place one window on the left and one on the right. Now with Meta-T, the quick tiling is launched allowing complete control of where your windows are placed. Drag windows with Shift pressed and it will stick to the tiled layout,” reads the announcement

KDE Plasma 5.27 also promises support for the Hebrew calendar in the Digital Clock pop-up’s calendar, revamped multi-monitor support, as well as support for the Display Configuration widget to appear in the system tray area by default to make it easier to change screen settings.

Those of you who want to give KDE Plasma 5.27 a test drive before its final release on Valentine’s Day (February 14th), can download the unstable editions of either the KDE neon or openSUSE Tumbleweed distributions, which include the beta version. However, please keep in mind not to use it for production work!

KDE Plasma 5.27 will be the last update in the KDE Plasma 5 series as the KDE Project will focus its efforts on the KDE Plasma 6 branch, which should be available later this year built with the latest and greatest Qt 6 open-source application framework.

As such, KDE Plasma 5.27 will be an LTS (Long-Term Support) series that will receive updates for a couple of years until it reaches end of life.

Last updated 1 hour ago