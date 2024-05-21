KDE Plasma 6.0.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series fixing more bugs and adding various performance improvements.

Coming five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.4, the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 update is here to improve the scrolling performance of long scrollable views in the Plasma Discover package manager, the HDR mode when using Night Color, support for screens using fractional scaling, and the search/filter field in Plasma’s Printers widget.

KDE Plasma 6.0.5 also improves Plasma Digital Clock’s Islamic calendar feature to respect the locale-specific numbering system so that users living in Arabic-speaking countries and using Western-style Arabic numerals see the latter rather than Eastern-style Arabic numerals.

Plasma’s screen chooser OSD has also been improved in this release to work as expected on X11. In addition, X11 users get working multi-monitor screenshots with the Spectacle screenshot utility, a change that will also land in the upcoming Spectacle 24.05 release as part of the KDE Gear 24.05 software suite.

On Wayland, KDE Plasma 6.0.5 improves the KWin window and composite manager to no longer crash when it can’t open a socket to XWayland. Also fixed are two longstanding issues that could cause the Plasma desktop to crash when it didn’t find all the connected screens when waking up or booting the system.

The System Settings app has been updated to no longer let you choose GNOME’s Adwaita or High Contrast icon themes as your system-wide icon theme due to the fact that they are no longer designed to be used this way despite registering themselves as FreeDesktop-compatible icon themes, breaking everything from KDE.

The Plasma Discover package manager received some attention as well to no longer misleadingly and incorrectly claim that apps with no licenses are proprietary, no longer leave gaps in the updates list when updating the system, and no longer show annoying error messages when viewing content from store.kde.org.

KDE Plasma 6.0.5 improves the Plasma System Monitor app to fix a crash that occurred when switching to the Applications page, make the Grid layout for sensors look good in constrained spaces, prevent a Plasma freeze when clicking a system monitor widget showing GPU sensors in the system tray and using Qt 6.7, and fix an issue with mismatched colors for some UI controls and icons in config windows when using a mixed light and dark global theme, such as Breeze Twilight.

Other than that, KDE Plasma 6.0.5 is here to address multiple issues with keyboard focus and selection with search results in Plasma’s Application Dashboard widget, fix a regression that caused panel widgets to overlap when you have an Activity Pager widget on a horizontal panel, and improve the reliability of Plasma’s ability to remember whether Bluetooth was on or off last time.

Several other bugs were addressed in this release, including a crash in the authentication system that prevented apps from requesting authentication, a Plasma crash that occurred when modifying the set of favorite apps in the Kickoff application launcher, Kicker applications menu, or another launcher menu that uses the same backend, as well as another Plasma crash that occurred when removing standalone launcher widgets for apps without an “Open With” context menu action.

Also fixed in KDE Plasma 6.0.5 are multiple issues that prevented parts of the Plasma desktop from saving changes to settings if Plasma quickly crashed, exited unexpectedly, or was terminated in an unclean way, and a strange issue where Plasma panels and other windows would become transparent to clicks when opening any window of IntelliJ IDE apps.

Last but not least, this release improves the reliability of the KWin window and composite manager when turning off screens in response to hardware and driver quirks, improves the size of panel icons for Kickoff and Kicker widgets, improves floating panels to de-float when a window reaches the correct distance away from them, and improves support for systems using adaptive sync to prevent flickering and stuttering.

It also improves the search functionality in Plasma’s Clipboard widget to return“No matches” when your search did not match anything and improves support for quick-tiled windows to no longer disappear when waking the system from sleep. For more details, check out the full changelog.

As you can see, this is a pretty big update and it’s recommended for all Plasma 6 users. Keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions for the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 packages and update your installations as soon as possible.

Last updated 1 hour ago