KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released with Explicit Sync Support on Wayland

The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series for public testing. Here’s a first look at the major new features and changes.

The biggest new feature in KDE Plasma 6.1 is the highly-anticipated explicit GPU synchronization feature that would benefit users of NVIDIA GPUs who had issues with the Plasma Wayland session. Now that explicit sync has arrived in the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, it’s time for Plasma users to enjoy a much better Wayland experience.

NVIDIA GPUs, which only support this rendering style, and not having support for it on Wayland was the most common source of random graphical glitches and slowdowns,” said renowned KDE developer Nate Graham. “In a nutshell it allows apps to tell the compositor when to display frames on the screen, reducing latency and graphical glitches. The effect should be particularly noticeable withGPUs, which only support this rendering style, and not having support for it on Wayland was the most common source of random graphical glitches and slowdowns,” said renowned KDE developer Nate Graham.

KDE Plasma 6.1 also promises triple buffering support for smoother animations, better support for Flatpak apps, a new Remote Desktop page in System Settings where you can turn on and configure RDP remote logins, a new “Hide Cursor” effect that will automatically hide the pointer after a period of inactivity, improved notifications, manual session saving on Plasma Wayland, the ability to do calculation and unit conversion from Kicker, and improved support for WireGuard VPNs.

Moreover, it enables the new “Shake cursor to find it” effect by default, brings the ability to keep the backlight color in sync with the active accent color on laptops with RGB-backlit keyboards, adds support for manually updating Snap apps in Plasma Discover, adds a bunch of enhancements to the Power and Battery widget, direct scan-out for rotated screens, and improves support for XWayland apps.

On top of that, KDE Plasma 6.1 brings an experimental session restore feature for Plasma Wayland that re-opens the apps that were opened at the last logout, more modernized System Settings pages, as well as numerous UI improvements. Check out the full changelog for more details.

The final KDE Plasma 6.1 release will be available starting June 18th, 2024, yet the stable tarballs will be available for system integrators a week earlier from June 13th, so you can enjoy it faster on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Until then, you can try the KDE Plasma 6.1 beta version on the testing editions of the openSUSE Tumbleweed or KDE neon distributions. However, please remember that this is a pre-release version you should not use for any production work.

