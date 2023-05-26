KDE Plasma 6 Will Support Night Color on Wayland for NVIDIA Users

The upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series looks to offer support for the Night Color feature that automatically adjusts the color temperature of your screen to protect your eyes during long night computing sessions for users with NVIDIA graphics cards when using the Plasma Wayland session.

KDE Plasma 6 is shaping up nicely lately and looks like it gears up to become the best Plasma release ever. Last week, I told you that Plasma 6 promises basic HDR support and it will adopt the Plasma Wayland by default.

Today, renowned KDE developer Nate Graham reveals that Plasma 6 will bring another great feature contributed by Xaver Hugl, namely a working Night Color functionality on Wayland for users using an NVIDIA graphics card.

While the Night Color feature will be supported on the upcoming Plasma 6 release, it would appear that it won’t be as efficient as one might expect. However, Night Color will work and we can only hope that NVIDIA will release an updated driver that supports the necessary Gamma LUT features to make Night Color work without issues.

“Because NVIDIA’s drivers don’t support the necessary Gamma LUT features to make it work in an optimal way as on Intel and AMD GPUs, we had to use a slightly different approach that isn’t quite as efficient. But hopefully that’s better than not having the feature work at all,” said Nate Graham in his latest blog post

That being said, we look forward to the many new features of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, including a Floating Panel by default, double-click for opening files, a new default Task Switcher, unified desktop plugins, better handling keyboard backlighting, and many others.

Until Plasma 6 hits the streets, look out for the latest version of the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series, which will be available on June 20th, 2023, with a new layer of improvements and bug fixes to make your Plasma desktop experience more stable, reliable, and enjoyable.

Last updated 1 hour ago