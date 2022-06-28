KDE Releases Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 for Linux Phones, Here’s What’s New

The KDE Project released today the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 update to their software suite for Linux-powered devices with various improvements to core components and apps.

Coming just two months after Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04, the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 release is here to improve the Task Switcher by adding support for sorting apps by the last opened app instead of alphabetically, and to improve the action drawer to accommodate more quick settings, add support for scrolling labels, and allow you to pull down the full quick settings panel in just one stroke from the corner of the screen.

On the same note, Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 introduces a new screen recording quick setting to make it easier to record your screen with just a couple of taps, adds the ability for the media player to control multiple sources in the action drawer, adds support for vibrations when tapping buttons on the navigation bar, and lets you quickly switch apps with a swipe left/right gesture from the navigation bar.

On top of that, the Plasma Mobile lock screen has been ported to the kscreenlocker v3 interface as a first step towards implementing support for passwordless logins, the performance of shadows on buttons and other controls in the Breeze style was dramatically improved, and there are now new settings in the Shell Settings section to let you reduce animations for a performance boost.

Several apps have been improved in the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 release, such as the Weather app, which now features more modern settings dialogs based on the Kirigami framework, the AudioTube app, which now features a much-improved media player UI and application header bar, as well as the Tokodon app, which now offers basic support for notifications, support for Nextcloud Social, and support for social cards to preview links in the app.

Also updated is the Kasts podcasts app, which received quite a bunch of improvements including a completely revamped podcast update routine with multithreading support, id3v2tag support when fetching episode images, better support for small screen in both portrait and landscape modes, the ability to update podcasts when the sync server is offline, the ability to sync with custom GPodder servers, a new option to let you adjust the time left on an episode based on the current playback rate, and updated episode details pages.

Check out the release notes for more details (with screenshots) and make sure that you look for the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 on your Linux phone or tablet in the coming days as it will land on your favorite distro’s repositories soon.

