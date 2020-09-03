KDE Releases September 2020 Apps Update with New Color Contrast Checker Tool

The KDE Project announced today KDE Applications 20.08.1, which is dubbed as the September 2020 Apps Update for the Plasma desktop environment.

Coming three weeks after the release of KDE Application 20.08 as the latest and most advanced version of the popular open-source and free software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and GNU/Linux distributions, KDE Applications 20.08.1 is now available as the first of three point releases.

This update introduces a total of 85 changes by my count across numerous of the included apps and core components.

